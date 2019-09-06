Antonio Brown attends Raiders team meeting, gives “emotional apology”

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is back at the team facility today, trying to make amends.

Brown attended a team meeting this morning and issued “an emotional apology,” Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The Raiders’ team captains, who reportedly told Jon Gruden that they would back him on whatever he wants to do with Brown, stood with Brown at the team meeting.

Whether the Raiders are willing to accept that apology or not remains to be seen. General Manager Mike Mayock, who was targeted for verbal abuse by Brown, seems ready to move on. Gruden, however, has final say in Oakland, and he may be willing to give Brown one more chance. That’s what Brown is asking for.