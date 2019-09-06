Antonio Brown called Mike Mayock a “cracker” during Wednesday’s altercation

Posted by Josh Alper on September 6, 2019, 11:46 AM EDT
Getty Images

More details about the Wednesday conversation between Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown and General Manager Mike Mayock have come to light, including language used by Brown that escalated the situation ahead of Thursday’s reports of a possible suspension.

The conversation came after Brown posted a letter from Mayock informing him of fines for missing practice time on social media and PFT has learned, via a league source, that Mayock told Brown that the team preferred to keep such matters private. Brown then began hurling insults at Mayock that included calling him a “cracker.”

Previous reports also indicated that Brown threatened to punch Mayock in the face during the exchange. Josina Anderson of ESPN also reports that Brown used the word cracker and other “cuss words” during the exchange, but quotes a team source as saying that the altercation never appeared to be spilling from verbal to physical.

“[Mayock] was like, ‘I’m cool, I understand your displeasure,'” the source said. “[Mayock] sort of just like . . . just walked away because he saw it escalate.”

Word on Thursday was that the Raiders were planning to suspend Brown, but nothing has been announced at this point and Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus has said his client wants to repair the relationship with the team.

  4. This saga was predictable and entertaining for a while. Now it’s sad. The Raiders who have a hard time looking worse have now dug bellow rock-bottom. And Antonio Brown is not well. When the Steelers only received a 3rd and 5th for one of the best wide-outs ever, many laughed at the Steelers. The Raiders bought a Trojan horse.

  8. They will not suspend him. Without Brown the Raiders are 5-11. With Brown, they might go 7-9 and thats if Brown plays at his potential all 16 games and also with good chemistry with Carr

  10. They may wait until after the game on Monday has been played to make the final decision. If they do okay without him, then they may bid adieu to AB.

  13. This guy has to go. Let the Raiders be out in front of setting the example to these entitled millennials that this behavior isn’t going to be tolerated. Show up, keep your mouth shut and cash your huge paychecks after you deliver on Sundays. That’s it.

  14. As Carlo said to the Soprano’s Crew while debating Vito’s ultimate fate……..”He’s gotta go!!!!!!”

  15. Imagine being a fringe player making league minimum working your butt off every OTA, minicamp, training camp drill, meeting, extra hours, practice, preseason game; just hanging in there hoping that you end up with a job this year. And on the other side of the aisle is this complete idiot ready to throw away 29 million dollars because of a temper tantrum.

    I don’t think AB has many, if any, friends left in that locker room.

  19. This is going from bad to worst. I think that Brown will never play for the Raiders (or maybe any other NFL team again). He could just have been more humble earning millions to play a game, but I guess that is just too much to ask these days.

  20. Just checking in to see what the NFL’s most famous narcissistic whacko nut case is up to today. Please Vontaze Burfict, give AB another shot on the other side of his head. Maybe he’ll come back to reality. After all, Vontaze, it was your hit on him in 2016 that sent his mind spiraling off into outer space!

  41. Brown is crazy and it seems this was known around the league. I now understand why Pittsburgh could only get a 3 and a 5 despite his immense talent.

  44. Don’t you have to develop a positive relationship to repair it? Dummy never got the chance to have something to repair lol

  46. Mr Brown,
    A few words of advice:
    No one is out get you, stop acting like they are.
    Follow the rules, everybody else is.
    Work hard.
    Take care of yourself, (eat healthy foods, drink plenty of water and get enough sleep, etc).
    Sometimes silence is golden.
    Gratitude is not a weakness.
    You reap what you sow.

  48. So expecting someone to show up and do the job they’re being paid tens of millions of dollars to do makes one a “cracker” now huh?

    I guess we can add “racist” to the list of superlatives used to describe AB. Shocking.

  52. *conversation* interesting choice of words.

    clearly the steelers had been sitting on a powder keg for 10 years. wow.

  53. “Why wouldn’t you wanted a talented player like ______!!??”

    This is exactly why.

    Not worth the headache. But more importantly, it kills any organzation.

    Look at the Steelers…they went to 3 Super Bowls from 2005 to 2010 with Big Ben and Brown never started.

    Brown started in 2011 and the Steelers never go back to a Super Bowl and Big Ben is the “problem” according to “Sources” the past few years?

    Right.

    Now that Brown is gone and Tomlin has apparently learned to never let a locker room take control…I’m all in on the Steelers the rest of Big Ben’s career.

  54. Theres a reason all these stories are leaking – the Raiders need to stop trying to anticipate the public reaction and just cut him.

    Good luck with the locker room if you keep him.

  55. Hmm who will kneel over this racism or report on it Sunday? My guess is no one because deems it ok. Well at least this racism is ok. What a joke.

  57. Can the nfl really ignore him calling a white guy a cracker? I’m sure it didn’t much matter to Mayock nor would it to me but it was obviously said as a racial slur. To ignore it would be hypocritical in every way. Meanwhile Brown makes T.O. Seem
    Normal

  59. If the shoe had been on the other foot, Mayock would be out of a job today.

    But since it’s Brown, there are infinite second chances, apparently.

    Time to stop seeing this guy worth $100 million as a victim. Of anything. Time for Brown to be held accountable for something.

  60. Mayock probably has no idea what “cracker” means. I worked in a warehouse as a teenager and found out it means white trash, but it only applies if a brother says it to a white dude. I’m sure HBO is ticked that AB didn’t start his antics during TC, because Hard Knocks would have had record viewership.

  61. Brown will probably get a yet again, another chance and no suspension and the drama will continue. Had Mayock used racist language, he would be roasted and out of a job forever, and rightfully so if someone would use racist language like that. But they won’t hold AB to the same standards. Gets old.

  62. Let’s be clear:
    – Couldn’t practice because he got into a cryo chamber without shoes.
    – Didn’t practice due to a tantrum over his helmet which he’d known for all off season he wouldn’t be allowed to wear.
    – Skipped a walkthrough before pre season game.
    – Unaccounted for missed practice.
    – Publicly aired the fine letter from Mayock.
    – Used a racial epithet and potentially threatened physical violence towards Mayock.

    Sorry Raiders fans. No chance they move forward with this guy. Both here and in Pittsburgh this clown has shown zero ability to get it together and be a team-first professional.

  66. I seem to recall a Caucasian player shouting something similar at a concert a few years back and he was basically ex-communicated from the NFL. Will AB be treated similarly? If not, there is a confirmed double standard

  68. Drew Rosenhaus has said his client wants to repair the relationship with the team.
    ——————————————————————————————–

    About $30 million would be the reason why to repair the relationship I guess.

  69. We should not allow racism in any form. If the reverse happened, Mayock would’ve been immediately fired no questions asked. I sure hope that old “double standard” doesn’t rear its ugly head again like it so often seems to do in cases like this.

  70. derekgorgonstar says:
    September 6, 2019 at 11:59 am

    This is a hate crime, and it’s unacceptable if the league doesn’t suspend him
    —————————————————————————-
    Yeah not so much. Put your hand up if you’ve ever been, or seen someone offended by, being called a cracker.
    One of those things that white folks just have to deal with.

  71. welcometothefold95 says:
    September 6, 2019 at 12:02 pm
    *conversation* interesting choice of words.

    clearly the steelers had been sitting on a powder keg for 10 years. wow.

    ——————————-

    I cant believe they managed to keep this maniac as quiet as they did. Respect from a Pats fan.

  76. Whether you think the word is offensive or not, saying it with that malicious intention is what makes it a shame.

  80. If, as you’ve previously reported, the team can move on without paying him a penny or at least an insignificant amount, what are they waiting for? They would have to be delusional to keep him around when he’s constantly demonstrated that he’s not worth it. The owner should step in and save the team 30 million dollars.

  81. If the shoe was on the other foot and the Mayock used the N word on him, he would be done in the NFL and everywhere else!
    Dump him now to show the equality of the situation!

  82. We are all getting sick of the double standard. There is no such thing as “reverse discrimination” ALL discrimination is equally appalling! Brown needs to face consequences!

  83. If it was the other way around and Mayock threatened Brown physically and called him a slur there would be (and rightfully so) such a big public outcry to fire him on the spot and not have him work in the NFL anymore…this is what needs to happen to CLOWN.
    If the Raiders keep this Clown I am so done with this team. You cant keep this trash in the locker room and hope to win some games. smh

  85. Rosenhaus has clearly taken on the similar position of a criminal defense attorney in a divorce proceeding:

    ‘Yeah, maybe my client did all those nasty things he’s accused of, but he really didn’t mean to do them and he really would just like to put all those things in the past and make this marriage the truly wonderful thing that we all know it can be…(at least until the next time my client flies off the handle and decides to abuse his spouse in public again.’)

    86. 84.
    NOW!

  88. Ever since Gruden was named head coach the media has loved to hate anything that happens with the Raiders

  89. The presumption is Brown has not already been released because they must first go through a process before releasing him to ensure they owe him no money. If Gruden,Mayock, and Mark Davis have not already agreed amongst themselves that Brown can never play for the Raiders this is troubling.

  90. When TO says you have gone to far, its time to look into the mirror bro. maybe you can get incognitos therapist #.

  92. If a white guy did this to someone on the team his career would be ruined.

    ———————————————————–
    “His life would be ruined”

  95. I was thinking that the delay in doing something like suspending him and pursuing the money back might be due to caution over this becoming a racist thing. White boss fines black player. Ya the white guy usually loses so by doing nothing they are trying to temper this. Not to mention all of a sudden the only one who can discuss this in the news is now the coach, the GM is no where to be seen right now and the coach isnt saying anything.

  96. Raiders are setting up for a “conduct Detrimental to the Team” argument for when they release him. This way they owe him the least $ if any…not sure about the $ and don’t care, but you get the point

