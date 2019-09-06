Antonio Brown called Mike Mayock a “cracker” during Wednesday’s altercation

Getty Images

More details about the Wednesday conversation between Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown and General Manager Mike Mayock have come to light, including language used by Brown that escalated the situation ahead of Thursday’s reports of a possible suspension.

The conversation came after Brown posted a letter from Mayock informing him of fines for missing practice time on social media and PFT has learned, via a league source, that Mayock told Brown that the team preferred to keep such matters private. Brown then began hurling insults at Mayock that included calling him a “cracker.”

Previous reports also indicated that Brown threatened to punch Mayock in the face during the exchange. Josina Anderson of ESPN also reports that Brown used the word cracker and other “cuss words” during the exchange, but quotes a team source as saying that the altercation never appeared to be spilling from verbal to physical.

“[Mayock] was like, ‘I’m cool, I understand your displeasure,'” the source said. “[Mayock] sort of just like . . . just walked away because he saw it escalate.”

Word on Thursday was that the Raiders were planning to suspend Brown, but nothing has been announced at this point and Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus has said his client wants to repair the relationship with the team.