Antonio Brown denies using word “cracker”

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Antonio Brown delivered a statement Friday that said nothing of substance. He said more to Dianna Russini of ESPN afterward.

The star receiver denied a report he called Mike Mayock a “cracker” during their Wednesday altercation over Brown’s decision to post a fine letter from the General Manager. Brown told Russini he would “never use that word.”

“Everything has been blown out of proportion,” Brown told Russini. “I spoke with Mike Mayock one-on-one, man-to-man.”

Brown also said he was “better.”

He will play Monday after delivering an emotional apology to teammates Friday morning. It will mark Brown’s debut with the Raiders after arriving in an offseason trade with the Steelers.

It’s doubtful, though, that we have heard the last of this story.