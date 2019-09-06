Antonio Brown: I apologize to my teammates and the organization

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown delivered a brief statement this afternoon, shortly after coach Jon Gruden confirmed that Brown is expected to play on Monday night.

Brown, who was expected to be suspended after an altercation with General Manager Mike Mayock, spoke briefly to reporters but did not take any questions.

“I’m excited to be out here today. I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization. Enough talk, man. I’m excited to be out here with my teammates, grateful for all the fans, and I’m excited to be part of the Raiders, and see you guys soon,” Brown said.

Brown didn’t mention Mayock or anyone else by name, instead simply offering a general apology and stating that he’s excited to play. We likely won’t hear from him again until after the Raiders face the Broncos on Monday night.