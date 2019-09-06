Antonio Brown wants a good relationship with the Raiders, Drew Rosenhaus says

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 6, 2019
The agent for Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is continuing to work toward salvaging the relationship between his client and the team.

Drew Rosenhaus said on ESPN this morning that although Brown and Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock did have a run-in, there’s no reason team and player can’t coexist.

“There isn’t an issue as far as I’m concerned, outside of what happened a couple days ago in practice,” Rosenhaus said. “Antonio is looking forward to putting all of this stuff behind him. He wants to play football. He wants to play for the Raiders. He wants to have a good relationship with the team. That’s why he signed with them. That’s why he was traded there. . . . We want him to have a good relationship with Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock, his teammates.”

Rosenhaus said Brown’s feet are fully healed and he’s happy with his helmet, and now he wants to get to work.

  3. 14/185/2

    Brown’s last game for the Steelers. If the Raiders cut him, I give a ton of credit to that organization for holding the line of consequences for one’s actions. Trying to fight your boss publicly? Yeah, that probably earned AB a ticket out of town…

  4. suspend him, release him and let him find a contract during the season when teams have spent their budget. serves him right.

  8. If that’s true, Brown has an odd way to show it. Give credit to his agent for going to bat for him and trying something to try to save the contract.

  14. This crazy stuff has been going on for a couple of years. The Raiders are stoopid if they think they can change him

  17. AB doesn’t care about the “relationship”, more like his agent explained that his foolishness may have just cost him $30 million !
    I have no sympathy for AB, he didn’t show up for mandatory meetings that he agreed to in the contract and knew per the CBA that he can and would be fined if he no showed.
    He then threatened violence against his boss’ boss. What would happen to you if you did that ? Most likely fired and spending the night in a jail cell.

  18. No, Antonio Brown wants his money first and stats second.
    If he wanted a good relationship, he would put in time and effort to foster a good relationship. He’s not a good person, he’s not a good teammate, he’s not a team player. He’s a phenomonal WR, but everything else about him is substandard.
    If he put half the effort into having a good relationship with his teammates as he did on being an All-Pro WR, we would not even be having this conversations. This nonsense is on him and him alone. Threatening to punch your boss in the face and skipping out on practice is not “wanting a good relationship”.

  19. The Raiders can cut ties with AB today and only lose 2 draft picks while saving 10’S of millions of dollars and endless headaches.
    Raiders are NOT even close to being a playoff team, AB won’t make that big a difference.
    Also keep in mind AB was unhappy in Pittsburgh a perennial playoff team, imagine him on a losing team??

  21. If he wanted any of that, it would have been very simple – even easy – for him to make it happen.

    So one must conclude that AB is far more interested in something OTHER than what Drew is talking about, because he has failed to do the very simple and easy things necessary to make the “relationship” with his new team work. Like suit up, show up and shut up. You know… What he’s getting paid $30M guaranteed to do over the next 2 yrs.

    So Drew may think AB wants to play for the Raiders – and AB might actually want to play for the Raiders – but there’s something else he wants more. And that’s to get his way in every situation, no matter what, no questions asked, all the time.

    THAT is what AB wants more than anything else in this world. And it’s not conducive to playing a sport that’s as team-oriented as pro football.

  22. I’m sure his agent is saying that as theres about 29 million reasons to suddenly talk positively.

    As a Raiders fan i was excited by this trade, the foot injury was one thing but refusing to play or practice in preseason without his favourite helmet was ridiculous. Now moaning about the fines when he has 29 million next week is a joke.

    I know the guys a diva but i’m stunned how badly its all gone downhill. A huge shame

  25. He threatened to physically assault the GM of the team. You can say “there isn’t an issue” all you want. Actually, if AB really thinks “there isn’t an issue” that’s actually worse because the level of delusion one must possess to think that is almost frightening.

  26. Why aren’t we hearing these from the guy his self then? I don’t want to hear from Rosenhaus who’s pulling PR crisis control in order to get his 3%. You’re telling me he can run to social media over somebody calling him out(Big Ben) or when he gets a fine sent to him but he can’t do it to even apologize or clear some of the air?

  30. IF the Raiders were SMART they need to get him off the team. They have gotten a real taste of what AB is all about. Cut your loses. SAVE your money and let AB become someone elses problem. His type of headgear problems just ain’t gonna go away overnight. Sorry Drew…you should fire him also.

  31. All or nothing. Have Brown sign a modified contract that only pays on a game by game basis with bonuses included. Maybe that will have his attention daily. No more guarantees. He can take it or leave it.

  33. No one cares about your crap. If you care about your client – talk to him, and tell him to knock it the hell off. Because if the Misfit Raiders kick him to the curb, I don’t know anyone who’s gonna just hand AB $30 mil in guaranteed salary. Really dumb and arrogant.

  37. Rosenhaus will say basically anything in an attempt to preserve his AB salary %. That is his only concern! The Raiders and the League need to stop playing games with this player and come down hard, once and for all! His conduct is detrimental to the team and the league ! Set a damn precedence for a change so as to prevent this type of behavior from spreading!

  38. Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t get paid until AB starts collecting checks. I have to think he’s never worked this hard for a guy before, and there’s a significant chance he’ll get nothing for it.

  40. Says the agent who is risking to lose his commission, I don’t hear brown coming out publicly stating anything positive

  41. Imagine being a fringe player making league minimum working your butt off every OTA, minicamp, training camp drill, meeting, extra hours, practice, preseason game; just hanging in there hoping that you end up with a job this year. And on the other side of the aisle is this complete idiot ready to throw away 29 million dollars because of a temper tantrum.

    I don’t think AB has many, if any, friends left in that locker room.

  42. From another site’s comment section on AB:

    “It looks like OJ has chimed in on the AB situation stating,
    ‘If the helmet doesn’t fit, you can’t commit.'”

  46. As soon as it dawned on him he might lose all of the money, he suddenly wants to have a good relationship.

  50. The Raiders ownership needs to make this call…not Gruden or Mayock it’s going to be a tough call..but from a financial aspect…if he begins his season…he gets the year guarenteed because he is a Vet..Raiders should cut their losses and just suspend him and then cut him…better to lose 2 draft picks as opposed to at least 16 mil.

  51. If AB wants to play for the Raiders then why hasn’t AB fixed his unfollowing of the Raiders and Derek Carr on his Instagram? While dropping the Raiders for the Texans as the NFL team AB is following now on Instagram. So here’s the deal…

    Texans give 2020 3rd round pick and Kenny Stills

    Raiders give Antonio Brown

  52. Of course Drew is going to say that – he wants his 5% of AB’s $30 million. Hey everybody: Do you know what 5% of $0 is?!!!

  53. Original Title:
    “Antonio Brown wants a good relationship with the Raiders, Drew Rosenhaus says”

    Fixed, more accurate title
    “Drew Rosenhaus trying to salvage his commission, he says.”

  55. If Jon Gruden allows Antonio Brown back in the building. I won’t attend a single game and I will re-sell my season tickets. I already walked away from my Vegas PSLs after making the initial deposit. (No refund)

  58. The foot stuff and helmet stuff can be ignored because of how good he is on the field but the threats of physical violence against GM guy cannot be ignored by the league. Someone needs to do something about this guy otherwise he will think (and correctly so) that he can pretty much do WHATEVER he wants with no consequences.

  59. sigbouncer says:
    September 6, 2019 at 11:13 am

    If AB wants to play for the Raiders then why hasn’t AB fixed his unfollowing of the Raiders and Derek Carr on his Instagram? While dropping the Raiders for the Texans as the NFL team AB is following now on Instagram. So here’s the deal…

    Texans give 2020 3rd round pick and Kenny Stills

    Raiders give Antonio Brown

    ———-

    Nobody wants Kenny Stills. He’s a kneeler.

  61. The agent is desperately trying to save AB’s rear end. Fact is, AB took a step too far and is now in great jeopardy of losing 30 million…..and I hope he does because he truly deserves to.

  62. When AB signed with the Raiders he literally said his actions and not his words would define him. Since that time, his actions have consistently shown that he doesn’t care at all about the team or what they are trying to do – he just wants to do whatever he wants, show up when he wants and to never be called out on any of it and still be the star. His actions show a complete lack of respect for his teammates, coaches and everyone else in the organization. Only a delusional narcissists like AB and Drew would think his actions to date show he wants to have a good relationship with the Raiders organization or anyone in it.

  64. Suspend him game1 for conduct detrimental to the team…. void his guaranteed money…….
    Have a sit down with him & lay down the law & make sure he’s all in or all out….
    Tell him he can play the rest of the year & will get the same size gamechecks he would have got under his previous contract as long as he follows the program COMPLETELY….
    & if he doesn’t buy into that, leave him suspended all year without pay or for as long as they can & try to trade him during that time for SOMETHING & if that fails, just cut ties & release him, lick your wounds & move on!!!!

  67. AB was bringing his kids to training camp. Raiders were treating him with the same double standard as Pitt. With one exception, they held him fiscally responsible, which he rebelled against. And will continue to do so regardless of what Rosenhaus says.
    When I think about what coach h or team would bring him in i. An only think of one that could do it and maybe get away with it. Bruce Arians.

  70. Later today, AB will be doing sit-ups in his driveway to prove to the Radiers that he is ready to play…Next Question!!!!

