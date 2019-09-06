“Antonio Brown wants a good relationship with the Raiders, Drew Rosenhaus says”

Getty Images

The agent for Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is continuing to work toward salvaging the relationship between his client and the team.

Drew Rosenhaus said on ESPN this morning that although Brown and Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock did have a run-in, there’s no reason team and player can’t coexist.

“There isn’t an issue as far as I’m concerned, outside of what happened a couple days ago in practice,” Rosenhaus said. “Antonio is looking forward to putting all of this stuff behind him. He wants to play football. He wants to play for the Raiders. He wants to have a good relationship with the team. That’s why he signed with them. That’s why he was traded there. . . . We want him to have a good relationship with Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock, his teammates.”

Rosenhaus said Brown’s feet are fully healed and he’s happy with his helmet, and now he wants to get to work.