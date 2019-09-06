Brett Toth “very grateful” to United States Army for allowing him to play

Getty Images

The Department of Defense re-instituted a policy allowing athletes who went to military academies to pursue professional careers while fulfilling their service commitment this year and Brett Toth is one of the first to benefit from that change.

Toth went to school at West Point was given the green light to play for the Eagles while serving his commitment to the United States Army in mid-August. The offensive tackle wound up with Arizona as a waiver claim when he was let go during the cut to 53 players.

Toth had been set to do work with the ROTC at Temple University in Philadelphia, but the roster moves “started a whole new process” that forced the Army JAG Corps to brush up on NFL personnel moves in light of the change of address. Toth is thankful that everything worked out for him.

“It’s unique for sure,” Toth said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “What they’ve done, they’ve never done before. The Army has been very accommodating for this opportunity, and they just believe in my being able to pursue this, and I’m very grateful and I just acknowledge the difficulties on their end that have been done on my behalf.”

Toth will work with the ROTC at Arizona State on days off while playing for the Cardinals.