Chiefs: Tyreek Hill’s extension “contingent upon conditions” of his return to team

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has signed a three-year contract extension with the Chiefs and that development would have come as a surprise earlier this year.

Hill spent the offseason away from the team during an investigation into child abuse allegations against him, but returned in time for training camp after the NFL determined they could not conclude that Hill violated the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. The league’s statement also said that Hill “has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.”

In a statement officially announcing the extension, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said the extension contains the same conditions for Hill’s future actions.

“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future,” Veach said. “He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July. Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team’s success, and we’re pleased that he’ll continue to make an impact for us.”

Hill and the Chiefs will kick off the season against the Jaguars on Sunday.