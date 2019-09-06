Cordy Glenn out, Andre Smith to start at left tackle for Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals are going back to the future this week.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn is out this week, which means veteran Andre Smith will start at left tackle this week against the Seahawks.

Smith, 32, has 93 career starts but only one at left tackle. The Bengals’ 2009 first-rounder was with the Cardinals last year.

Glenn is still in the concussion protocol. He was supposed to play left guard this year, but when first-rounder Jonah Williams was lost to a shoulder injury, the plan was for Glenn to return outside.

The Bengals will also be without wide receiver A.J. Green, who is still recovering from an ankle injury, and wide receiver Auden Tate is doubtful with a knee.