Cowboys holding out hope of a deal with Dak Prescott before Sunday

Getty Images

The clock is ticking on the Cowboys, with their season opener less than 48 hours away. But they still have hopes of getting a deal completed with Dak Prescott before kickoff against the Giants.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday the sides are negotiating.

“In general, I would say yes on Dak. I would say very limited on Amari [Cooper] for a range of reasons that will eventually get worked out, and we can proceed with him as well,” Jones said of negotiations during his radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “I’d say the dialogue has been good, and we’re still holding out hope we can figure out how to come up with a deal by the game on Sunday.”

The Cowboys signed offensive tackle La'el Collins and running back Ezekiel Elliott to contract extensions earlier this week. They have worked on Prescott’s deal for months without reaching an agreement, but it sounds as if they are moving closer.

In the event they don’t get a deal completed by Sunday, the Cowboys will continue to talk to Todd France, Prescott’s agent, into the season.

“We’re open for business,” Jones said. “I know sometimes the players don’t care to do that. But we can obviously juggle that and do that. We would be fine with doing that. It’s really up to the player and their representatives to determine what their deadlines are and their timelines. It doesn’t seem to bother us, and I don’t know that we’ve given those type of deadlines or timelines.”