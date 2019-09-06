Cowboys holding out hope of a deal with Dak Prescott before Sunday

Posted by Charean Williams on September 6, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

The clock is ticking on the Cowboys, with their season opener less than 48 hours away. But they still have hopes of getting a deal completed with Dak Prescott before kickoff against the Giants.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday the sides are negotiating.

“In general, I would say yes on Dak. I would say very limited on Amari [Cooper] for a range of reasons that will eventually get worked out, and we can proceed with him as well,” Jones said of negotiations during his radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “I’d say the dialogue has been good, and we’re still holding out hope we can figure out how to come up with a deal by the game on Sunday.”

The Cowboys signed offensive tackle La'el Collins and running back Ezekiel Elliott to contract extensions earlier this week. They have worked on Prescott’s deal for months without reaching an agreement, but it sounds as if they are moving closer.

In the event they don’t get a deal completed by Sunday, the Cowboys will continue to talk to Todd France, Prescott’s agent, into the season.

“We’re open for business,” Jones said. “I know sometimes the players don’t care to do that. But we can obviously juggle that and do that. We would be fine with doing that. It’s really up to the player and their representatives to determine what their deadlines are and their timelines. It doesn’t seem to bother us, and I don’t know that we’ve given those type of deadlines or timelines.”

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Cowboys holding out hope of a deal with Dak Prescott before Sunday

  1. Dak is NUTS if he takes even one snap before the season starts. Having grown up in Dallas, I know how fickle fans are and if Dak gets off to a slow start, the fans will be clamoring for a new QB who isn’t grossly overpaid. It is Super-Bowl or bust this year….better get paid with 100 million guaranteed now, for tomorrow may bring a new coach and offensive philosophy that isn’t at all Dak friendly.

  2. If there is no timeline I’d wait it out. The first 3 games shouldn’t be too hard. If Prescott under performs in the first 3 then what ever price you offered him, drop it!

  3. I really don’t know how the NFL got itself into the mess of being held hostage by players – when no one else in the world offers millions of dollars to play football.

  4. Dak is NUTS if he takes even one snap without a contract before the season starts. Having grown up in Dallas, I know how fickle fans are and if Dak gets off to a slow start, the fans will be clamoring for a new QB who isn’t grossly overpaid. It is Super-Bowl or bust this year….better get paid with 100 million guaranteed now, for tomorrow may bring a new coach and offensive philosophy that isn’t at all Dak friendly.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!