Daniel Jones will backup Eli Manning; Alex Tanney won’t dress

Giants rookie Daniel Jones isn’t starting. That much everyone already knew.

Eli Manning will start his 231st career game on Sunday.

Eventually, Jones will start for the Giants. For now, he will back up Manning.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur announced after Friday’s practice that Jones will suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday. Alex Tanney, as the third quarterback, will be inactive.

“He’s ready to go,” Shurmur said of Jones. “If he has to go in and play, he’s ready to go. Excuse my weird face when you asked that question. It seems pretty obvious.”

Besides Tanney, the Giants also will have receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and tight end Garrett Dickerson (quadriceps) among their inactives. Right tackle Mike Remmers (back/illness) will play after fully participating in Friday’s practice.