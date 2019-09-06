Derrick Nnadi named NFLPA’s first Community MVP for 2019

Getty Images

The NFLPA awards a Community MVP award to a player making a positive impact in their area during each week of the regular season as well as the week leading up to the first games of the year.

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi has been named the first recipient of the honor for the 2019 season. After Kate Nixon was killed in a mass shooting in Nnadi’s hometown of Virginia Beach earlier this year, Nnadi took her family back-to-school shopping. He also provided backpacks filled with supplies to kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia and took children from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City on a back-to-school shopping spree.

“As my father says, ‘As Nnadis, we don’t receive, we give,'” Nnadi said in a release from the NFLPA. “It was very fulfilling to help some special people get ready for the school year ahead.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Nnadi’s foundation or charity of choice in recognition of the award and a crowdfunding campaign has been established in Nnadi’s name through PledgeIt to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City.