DK Metcalf, Jadeveon Clowney, Ziggy Ansah expected to play

AP

The Seahawks have ruled out defensive end L.J. Collier (ankle), receiver David Moore (shoulder) and center Joey Hunt (ankle) for Sunday’s opener.

They list offensive guard Mike Iupati (foot) as questionable.

The good news for the Seahawks is they are expected to have receiver DK Metcalf, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive end Ziggy Ansah.

Ansah (shoulder) and Clowney (not injury related) were limited in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Metcalf, who who arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Aug. 20, had a full practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

The Seahawks have yet to submit their practice report for Friday.