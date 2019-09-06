Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins: “I’m not rolling over for anybody”

Getty Images

During his four years at Clemson, Christian Wilkins lost four games.

As the Dolphins defensive tackle prepares for his rookie season, it’s with the realization that many expect him to match that before October.

But Wilkins had the defiant tone of those who haven’t had their hearts broken by the realities of being on a bad team in the NFL.

“I feel as a team, we can’t let outsiders or people who aren’t in this building create a narrative for us or create that rhetoric for us,” Wilkins said, via Wells Dusenbury of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I’ll be working; I prepare every day. It’s hot as hell out there, and we work every day hard. Me personally, just because everyone thinks we’re supposed to be this or that, I’m not rolling over for anybody. I’m trying to bring it and be the best I can and I feel like guys around me are definitely trying to be the best they can be.”

With a little luck, Wilkins is exactly the kind of presence the Dolphins can build around. A member of two national champions and four ACC champions at Clemson, Wilkins is well-accustomed to winning. That’s expected to change.

“I just feel I have to bring the right mindset to get better every day; make those around me better,” Wilkins said. “It’s not just me around there; it’s a team effort. Hopefully I’ll bring some of my good energy; [have] my positivity rub off and make everyone around me better.

“I always try to have a good mindset and bring it every day and get 1 percent better each and every day.”

They’re so adorable and innocent when they’re young.