Dolphins sign J’Marcus Webb

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Thursday that the team has “a starting lineup in mind” for the offensive line in Sunday’s opener against the Ravens, but they aren’t done tinkering with the makeup of the overall group.

The Dolphins signed veteran offensive lineman J'Marcus Webb. Webb visited with the team earlier this week.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was placed on injured reserve to open a spot.

Webb spent the summer with the Colts, but failed to make the cut to 53 players last weekend. He made one start for the Colts last season and has made 65 total starts while seeing time at tackle and guard with the Colts, Bears, Vikings, Raiders and Seahawks.

That kind of experience is in short supply on the Dolphins line, which may help Webb find his way into a future starting lineup in Miami.