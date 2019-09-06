Eagles promote tight end Alex Ellis

Getty Images

The Eagles promoted tight end Alex Ellis from their practice squad Friday, Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media reports.

Ellis, 26, was among the team’s final cuts Saturday. He joined the Eagles’ practice squad Sunday.

The Eagles originally signed Ellis on Aug. 2 after veteran Richard Rodgers was injured.

Ellis caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown in the preseason while standing out on special teams.

Philadelphia kept only Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert at the position during final cuts.

Ellis has played eight career games, two with the Chiefs last season and six with the Jaguars in 2016. He has three career catches for 11 yards.