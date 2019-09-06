Geno Smith says other teams offered more money before re-signing with Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks released quarterback Geno Smith last weekend because the Jadeveon Clowney trade had not become official and they needed to keep Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin on the roster until it did.

Smith knew that the team planned to re-sign him once the trade went down, but he did hear from other teams about leaving Seattle. Some of those offers were tempting, but Smith said he’s “a man of my word.”

“I had some teams call me, actually offering me more money,” Smith said, via the Seattle Times. “But I decided to stay. . . . It’s always tempting when you get offered more money, right? But I didn’t want to move.”

Wide receiver Jaron Brown was in a similar situation to Smith and said he also got overtures from other clubs before re-signing, which is a welcome change for the Seahawks after defensive tackle Tom Johnson signed with the Vikings when the Seahawks tried a similar maneuver in 2018.