Giants release linebacker Nate Stupar

Getty Images

The Giants were able to find a backup linebacker they were familiar with, so they made a move Friday.

The Giants announced the release of Nate Stupar. They did not announce a corresponding roster move.

He became expendable when the Giants signed linebacker David Mayo earlier this week. Mayo had been released by the 49ers, but he was drafted in the fifth round in 2015 by the Panthers, when Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman was in charge there.

Stupar played in all 16 games last year, a core member of their special teams. He suffered a concussion in the preseason finale. He has also spent time with the Saints, Falcons, Jaguars, and 49ers.