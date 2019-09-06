Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson doubtful

Getty Images

Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was late getting started in training camp as he recovered from last year’s left knee injury.

Now, a problem with the other one will likely keep him out of the regular season opener.

Via Philip Heilman of TheAthletic.com, Robinson is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s opener against the Chiefs, and coach Doug Marrone said that Will Richardson would start at left tackle this week.

Robinson’s status is obviously a significant concern for the Jaguars, who signed quarterback Nick Foles this offseason to fix their biggest problem. He missed most of last year with a torn ACL in the left knee, and the other one being an issue is not good.

Richardson, last year’s fourth-rounder, didn’t play in a game last year, and was placed on injured reserve after six weeks of the season.

The Bengals will also be without backup tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) and tight end Josh Oliver. Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is questionable with an elbow issue.