John Harbaugh: Marquise Brown will play Sunday

Getty Images

Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown didn’t practice on Friday, but it doesn’t look like that will impact his availability for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Brown’s surgically-repaired foot landed him on Thursday’s injury report as a full participant before he missed practice on Friday and head coach John Harbaugh was asked at his press conference if the first-round pick suffered a setback. Harbaugh indicated that Brown’s day off was for maintenance by saying that the plan for Sunday remained in place.

“He’ll play in the game,” Harbaugh said.

Brown probably won’t be the only rookie wideout to make his debut on Sunday. Third-round pick Miles Boykin is also expected to play against Miami as the Ravens fully unveil the offense they spent the offseason putting together.