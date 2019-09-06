Jordan Reed listed as questionable for Week One

Getty Images

Washington tight end Jordan Reed remains in the concussion protocol, but the team hasn’t ruled him out of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Reed suffered a concussion during the team’s third preseason game and has been able to do some work on the field this week as he works his way back toward full clearance from the protocol. There’s been optimism from the team that he’ll be able to get there, but it remains uncertain if it will come in time to face the Eagles.

Head coach Jay Gruden said on Friday that the team will have a better handle on things come Saturday morning.

Vernon Davis would start if Reed is unavailable. Jeremy Sprinkle is the only other tight end on the 53-man roster.