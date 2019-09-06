Josh Gordon: I hope people judge me on what I do now rather than the past

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon returned to the team in August when the NFL reinstated him from the indefinite suspension he earned by violating the league’s substance abuse policy last season.

It was the latest violation in a long series for Gordon, who has not spoken to reporters since returning to the team. That didn’t change on Friday, but Gordon did release a statement on social media that said he will not address last year’s suspension or any other past missteps when he does meet with the media.

“Before the 2019 season starts, I would like to address an issue that arose toward the end of last season. It’s been well documented that I have battled substance abuse for quite some time. Unfortunately, I did not take the time to focus on a solution to my problem until this past year. I am eternally grateful for the constant support from the NFL, NFLPA and the Patriots organization. I also want to thank my family, friends and all the fans who supported me while I addressed this issue. Going forward, I will not be discussing the details of my past. I plan to focus on the present and getting better every day. I hope people will judge me on what I do now and in the future. I look forward to being a member of the Patriots once again this season and doing my part by contributing on and off the field.”

Gordon is expected to be in the lineup against the Steelers on Sunday night for his first regular season action since Week 15 of last season.