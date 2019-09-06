Larry Fitzgerald set to break Cardinals’ franchise record for games played

Getty Images

The Cardinals franchise has been around for all 100 of the NFL’s seasons, first in Chicago, then in St. Louis and now in Arizona. As of Sunday, Larry Fitzgerald will have played in more games for the franchise than anyone else.

Fitzgerald has played in 234 career games, the same number as former Cardinals kicker and punter Jim Bakken, as noted by Mike Jurecki. As of Sunday’s game against the Lions, Fitzgerald will be at 235 games, most in franchise history.

The 36-year-old Fitzgerald has missed just six games in his career. As he begins his 16th season on Sunday, he’s reaching rare territory.

If Fitzgerald plays all 16 games this year, he’ll be at 250 games played. Among wide receivers in NFL history, only Jerry Rice, Irving Fryar and Tim Brown have played more.