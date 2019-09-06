Longtime assistant Howard Mudd steps down from Colts job

Getty Images

The Colts are dealing with another unexpected retirement, just before the start of the regular season.

Via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, senior offensive assistant Howard Mudd has decided to step down from his position.

Head coach Frank Reich said it was Mudd’s decision.

“He mentioned to me in the last couple weeks that he thought his time was coming,” Reich said. “We thank him for his contributions.”

The 77-year-old Mudd was brought in this offseason, as the Colts shuffled their line coaching after last year’s dramatic makeover.

He was also the Colts offensive line coach during the Peyton Manning era, and had a number of coaching stops after his playing days ended. He was a three-time Pro Bowler with the 49ers.