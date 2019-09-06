Marquise Brown not on practice field Friday

Getty Images

Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown missed offseason work while recovering from foot surgery, but he was able to get on the field for the preseason and appeared on track to play against the Dolphins in Week One when head coach John Harbaugh deemed him full go at the start of the week.

Brown was added to the injury report on Thursday due to his foot, but he was listed as a full participant and that didn’t do much to alter the expectation about what he’d do on Sunday. Friday’s practice may cloud things a bit, however.

Multiple reporters at Ravens practice note that Brown was not on the field for the portion of the session open to the media. Whether that’s because of further issues in the foot or because the team planned to hold him out isn’t immediately clear.

The final injury report of the week will come out later on Friday and any injury designation given to Brown will show whether the first-round pick’s status is in doubt.