Matt Nagy: Fair to question me for not playing starters in preseason

The Bears offense fell flat against the Packers on Thursday night and one of the questions that cropped up after the game was whether their performance was tied to the decision to keep starters on the bench in the preseason.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky faced that question immediately after the game and said, via ESPN.com, that it was “kind of a stretch” to link the two things because the team had been smooth in practices. Head coach Matt Nagy got the question on Friday and had a different take.

While Nagy said he didn’t think plays that went wrong — he used Tarik Cohen bobbling the ball on the first offensive play of the game as an example — were related to preseason inaction, he doesn’t seem to think it’s a stretch for people to call the approach into question.

“When I go ahead and make that decision to not play in the preseason like we did, I open myself to criticism for when you don’t play well. I get that,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “So that’s a fair question.”

The Bears now have a game under their belts and another dismal outing by the offense in Denver next week will lead to different and likely louder questions about the unit’s capabilities this season.