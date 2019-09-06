Matt Nagy: “Three points is ridiculous”

AP

Three points. 254 yards of total offense. Twenty percent on third down and a 4-to-1 pass-to-run ratio.

Not exactly Matt Nagy’s fondest moment coaching a football team.

“Three points is ridiculous,” the Bears head coach said following his team’s 10-3 loss to open the season against the Green Bay Packers.

“Every fan that showed up from Chicago today that was a Chicago Bears fan, they should be upset. Because that’s not who we are, we’re better than that.”

The Packers offense wasn’t exactly prolific either but they found their way into the end zone while the Bears never could. Allen Robinson was the only significant factor on offense for Chicago, amassing 102 yards on seven receptions. That’s 40 percent of the team’s offensive output on Thursday night.

“Obviously unacceptable,” Nagy said. “Starts with me, so this… I just told the guys in there this is not who we are. I was proud of our defense. I thought they played their ass off tonight. Offensively, not good enough. And we’re going to fix it. Our guys know that”

Mitch Trubisky threw the ball 45 times and was sacked on five additional drop backs. Throw in a pair of scrambles as well and the Bears intended to pass on 52 separate offensive plays Thursday night compared to just 13 total runs, which amounts to an exact 4-to-1 disparity from a play-calling perspective. While the runs the Bears did try weren’t exactly effective, the game was always within reach to where Chicago could remain far less one-dimensional. Instead, Trubisky completed 26 of 45 passes for 228 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) with five sacks and an interception.

“We ended up throwing a lot more than (rushing). And for whatever reason we did, that’s not what we want,” Nagy said.

“I didn’t help (Trubisky) at all. I didn’t help him. I’ve got to help him. And then we’ve got to get the run game going. That’s 15 rushes in 65 plays, you’re down 7-3, but we… again, that’s something that we’re going to as a staff get back together and we’re going to figure out, OK, what are we doing as coaches and how can we get better to help these kids out.”