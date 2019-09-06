Michael Badgley injured groin Friday, listed as questionable

Getty Images

Chargers kicker Michael Badgley injured his groin in Friday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s opener.

“We’ll give him a couple of days to rest, and we’ll look at him on Sunday,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern Cal News Group. “It just happened in practice. Just got a little tight. Any time I lose a starter, it’s concerning. I have a lot of confidence in our backup, though.”

The Chargers have punter Ty Long, who punted and place kicked the past two seasons for the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor would replace Long as the holder.

Taylor has never held during a game, but he has done it in practice.

The Chargers signed Badgley midway through last season, and he went 15-of-16 on field goals. He set the team record with a 58-yard field goal in Week 14 against Cincinnati.