Mike Evans out sick Friday, Bucs hopeful for Sunday

Wide receiver Mike Evans wasn’t on the field to close out the practice week, but the Buccaneers are hopeful that he’ll be ready to go against the 49ers on Sunday.

The Bucs held Evans out of practice on Friday because he’s ill and head coach Bruce Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, that the hope is his availability for the season opener won’t be impacted.

While the team will be waiting to see if Evans is healthy by Sunday, they have already decided that linebacker Lavonte David and defensive tackle Vita Vea will be good to go. Both were out with knee issues this summer and there was some fear that Vea would remain out into the regular season, but Arians said he’ll play this weekend.

Safety Justin Evans and quarterback Blaine Gabbert were the only two Bucs players ruled out for the opener.