Mitchell Trubisky has “really frustrating” game

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who last year was revitalized by first-year coach Matt Nagy, had an ugly outing in Thursday night’s 10-3 loss to the Packers. And he admitted after the game that he wasn’t happy with how he, and the offense, played.

“We couldn’t find a rhythm,” Trubisky said. “It’s really frustrating because it’s very uncharacteristic of this offense, especially the way we’ve been practicing.”

Trubisky sealed the Bears’ loss with a late interception, and he took the blame for it, using the word “frustrating” again.

“That was a frustrating one,” Trubisky said. “I didn’t keep my eyes on the safety long enough, and it looked like there was a little contact there, that maybe I should have went in a different spot.”

The Bears’ 11 offensive drives on Thursday ended with eight punts, two turnovers on downs, and the one Trubisky interception. It was a frustrating night in Chicago.