NFL has no comment on whether Antonio Brown faces Personal Conduct Policy scrutiny

AP

The Raiders won’t be suspending receiver Antonio Brown for his reportedly hostile interaction with Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock on Wednesday. The NFL, as explained on Thursday, still could.

For now, however, the NFL is saying nothing about whether Brown’s alleged misconduct has triggered possible scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy.

A league spokesman declined comment regarding the situation on Friday, when asked whether Brown is subject to potential discipline for whatever it was that resulted in Brown being told to stay home on Thursday and that prompted him to make an emotional apology to teammates on Friday.

Because the Personal Conduct Policy expressly prohibits “[v]iolent or threatening behavior toward another employee or a third party in any workplace,” the league could take action against Brown, if it wants to take action against Brown, over the claim that he threatened to punch Mayock in the face. At a time when the league seems to be resisting the temptation to look for ways to suspend highly-talented players, it could be good for business for the league to look the other way on this one.

But if the league remains irritated by Brown’s futile fights over his desire to wear the helmet he wants to wear and if the league wants to give former NFL Network employee Mike Mayock a boost at a time when he’s clearly being undermined by coach Jon Gruden, maybe the NFL investigates the situation and, if the threats can be substantiated by interviewing Mayock and others, takes action against Antonio Brown.

Whatever the league plans to do, it’s currently not saying.