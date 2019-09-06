Nigel Bradham expects punishment for going AWOL in preseason

Getty Images

Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham said he expected to be fined by the team, after he decided to ditch their final preseason game and not tell anyone.

Bradham wasn’t going to play in the final exhibition against the Jets, but they were expecting him to show up for the bus ride and a pre-game workout.

Via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, Bradham said he fell ill and forgot to communicate that to his boss.

“I was actually supposed to travel but after walkthroughs and stuff I guess I ate something that didn’t settle well in my stomach,” Bradham said. “So it just wasn’t going to work to take that ride.”

He said he was so sick that it didn’t occur to him to call coach Doug Pederson, which is something he should have done.

“Just communicate better, obviously,” he said. “But I wasn’t feeling well, so obviously I wasn’t really concerned with the phone and trying to reach out. That’s all it was.”

He was back with the team Monday after getting medical treatment, and beyond the fine, he didn’t expect any other punishment.

He also said he planned to play the entire game this week against Washington, despite not playing in the preseason as he recovered from a foot injury.

“I think I’m ready, man,” he said. “Prepping myself throughout this process. Our training staff did a great job using the timeline, keeping me on schedule and doing things every day to get me ready for the season. We always had it marked down that Week One was going to be my week.”

Presumably, he has alerted Pederson of his availability.