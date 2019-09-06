Odell Beckham “ready to go” this week

Getty Images

A hip injury may keep him from performing to his own expectations, but it won’t keep Odell Beckham Jr. off the field.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns wide receiver was a full participant in Friday’s practice, and coach Freddie Kitchens said he was “ready to go” for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Beckham wasn’t on the injury report earlier this week, but he told reporters he was dealing with a hip problem that was “something that prevents me from opening up and sprinting.”

Acquiring Beckham this offseason was a big part of the extreme optimism about the Browns, and his physical condition will be worth watching if he’s not as explosive as he — and so many others — might be planning.