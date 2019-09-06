Panthers without Bruce Irvin for opener

Getty Images

The Panthers spent the offseason changing up their defense in terms of scheme and personnel, and signing veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin was viewed as a key part of that.

But they won’t have Irvin for the opener.

Via Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are listing Irvin out for this week’s game against the Rams with a hamstring injury.

Rookie backup tackle Greg Little (concussion) is also out for the week, but the Panthers are otherwise healthy.

With Irvin out, first-round pick Brian Burns could get the start, but will see significant snaps either way opposite Mario Addison.

The Panthers transitioned from a pure 4-3 team to a hybrid 3-4, so adding versatile pass-rushers was a key.