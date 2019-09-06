Raiders OC Greg Olson always planned on Antonio Brown playing

Posted by Josh Alper on September 6, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT
Getty Images

If the Raiders were actually considering a suspension for wide receiver Antonio Brown at any point in the last couple of days, it comes as news to offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

That was the word on Thursday and it certainly seemed like there was something in the air since Brown missed practice that day amid reports that he engaged in a verbal altercation with General Manager Mike Mayock. Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden felt the need to address the issue with reporters without saying Brown was under no threat of suspension and Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said in interviews with Mike Florio of PFT and others that the wideout hoped to fix his relationship with the team.

According to Olson, though, there wasn’t anything to patch up or any uncertainty about Brown’s status.

“I planned on having him all along,” Olson said, via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle.

As with Brown’s post-apology claim that things have been “blown out of proportion,” it may be a case of the Raiders trying to move forward without continued conversation about everything that went down over the last two days because little of that conversation is a good look for the organization.

4 responses to “Raiders OC Greg Olson always planned on Antonio Brown playing

  1. Yup … just wait. Be very apologetic and contrite … until you get that first game under your belt – which guarantees your 14 million dollar salary for this year .. and then, after that … ALL HELL IS GONNA BREAK LOOSE. #leopardsdon’tchangetheirspots

  3. My favorite team of all-time…Raiders fan since young; but this is a train wreck about to happen. Hiring Gruden for all that money, letting Gruden bring in Mayock (well intentioned or not) with a diluted authority, an owner who cannot even carry his father’s shoes. If this group exceeds .500 for the season, they have ‘Big Al’ looking out for them from eternity. Oh, for the days of Madden, Flores, and Big Al’. Vegas is the place for them, smoke, mirrors, and illusion is this organization’s only salvation. SAD!!!!!!

  4. Any word on whether the fines for missing meetings and practices have been rescinded ? Since Brown is clearly all about the money, I’m thinking that his so- called “apology” probably came after Gruden agreed to drop the fines…..

    Glory of the Raid-Duhs…..it’s back !

