Raiders OC Greg Olson always planned on Antonio Brown playing

If the Raiders were actually considering a suspension for wide receiver Antonio Brown at any point in the last couple of days, it comes as news to offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

That was the word on Thursday and it certainly seemed like there was something in the air since Brown missed practice that day amid reports that he engaged in a verbal altercation with General Manager Mike Mayock. Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden felt the need to address the issue with reporters without saying Brown was under no threat of suspension and Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said in interviews with Mike Florio of PFT and others that the wideout hoped to fix his relationship with the team.

According to Olson, though, there wasn’t anything to patch up or any uncertainty about Brown’s status.

“I planned on having him all along,” Olson said, via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle.

As with Brown’s post-apology claim that things have been “blown out of proportion,” it may be a case of the Raiders trying to move forward without continued conversation about everything that went down over the last two days because little of that conversation is a good look for the organization.