Jon Gruden: Plan is for Antonio Brown to play Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 6, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
The Antonio Brown saga has come full circle in a little more than 24 hours.

When Thursday started, there was no sign that the wide receiver would miss Monday night’s game against the Broncos but that changed with a report that the team was planning to suspend him after a verbal onslaught against General Manager Mike Mayock at Wednesday’s practice about posting a picture of a fine notification on social media.

Such a suspension would have voided the nearly $30 million in guaranteed money left on his contract and possibly led to his departure from the team, but no suspension was put in place.

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said the wideout wanted to work things out and he offered an apology to the team on Friday morning. It was apparently accepted because head coach Jon Gruden said the plan is for Brown to play against the Broncos after all.

“Antonio’s back today,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We’re really excited about that. Ready to move on. He’s had a lot of time to think about things. We’re happy to have him back and I know Raider nation is excited about that too.”

There’s been no word from Mayock about whether he shares Gruden’s excitement for having Brown back on the team, but if there was a difference of opinion on that front it seems clear which of the two men got his way.

74 responses to “Jon Gruden: Plan is for Antonio Brown to play Monday

  11. I really missed Mayock at last year’s NFL draft. I guess he’ll be there in 2020. Gruden just abdicated his control of the team to Brown. Idiotic.

  12. Am I the only one who is furious they arent disciplining him? Take about enabling. How can any other owner or GM take the raiders serious when they allow a player to threaten the GM and not even be held accountable other then saying he had to to think about his actions. I honestly hope Roger steps in on this one.

  13. So Gruden is the enabler and has all the power and Mayock is looking more and more like a puppet GM. If Mayock had any self respect he would leave this circus.

    Because it is a circus and Gruden and Brown are clowns.

  14. 2tall14 says:
    September 6, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    so the use of a racial slur is acceptable?? just wondering
    ——————————————————————-

    You think Raiders care? They lured Richie Incognito out of retirement and he got caught on camera dropping the N word. Not to mention all the death threats hes made.

  21. For most of his public life I’ve been ambivalent about Gruden. I never thought he was a great coach nor did I think he was very good on MNF. But I was neither here nor there, just pretty much neutral on him.

    I stayed that way when he returned to the Raiders. Give him a chance, let’s see what he can do with the experience he gained in the years since Tampa.

    But this deal with Brown is defining. To undercut Mayock for this clown is too much. Gruden is very foolish and will live to regret this move. This will define him.

  23. Unbelievable. I wonder whoever made this decision? Probably Gruden. How would you feel if you’re Mayock. Mayock is probably wishing he had stayed on the NFL Network. If AB can get away with this without any repercussions what do you think he’ll do once the season starts? He’s going to go off the rails.

    Raiders are a JOKE.

  24. This insanity stems from the Top Down, starting with a fool for an owner.
    Couple that with giving a coach – who really might not be completely up to the task (for a myriad of reasons) – too much power.

  26. So when will the Raiders just come out an announce that Antonio Brown has ownership of the team? Because Jon Gruden who looks to had successful spine removal surgery is showing that Antonio Brown is clearly is running that franchise.

  29. What a lot of fols don’t realize is that he has already done enough to go after guaranteed money by skipping camp and meetings, they dont need to suspend him to do that at this point. That was clearly brought to his agents attention and told to AB. IF Tyreek Hill can come back and play why is everyone so up in arms about AB, he hasn’t beat a pregnant woman or broken a child’s arm.

  32. That sends quite the message to the rest of the team. Then they’ll release somebody here in a week or two for some minor offense and it’ll get worse yet.

  34. Oh my God, never thought I’d say this but what weak pathetic men are now running that Oakland franchise

  37. If he plays Week One, then the guarantees or some of the guarantees get locked in, right? I’d think you almost have to suspend him just to keep the leverage. Why would he toe the line after the guarantees become guaranteed?

  42. When will this guy be held accountable? I’m hoping for AB that this episode will make him see the error of his ways but I doubt it. He’s a spoiled brat. He needs to hear the word “no” more often.

  44. This is ridiculous. Brown should have been let go immediately. You don’t use racial slurs and threaten your boss and then still expect to keep your job. The fact that he’s still on the roster and will apparently play on Monday is pathetic. Gruden has completely lost all my respect. (Not that he cares, but still…)

  46. Raiders are a TOTAL JOKE, win at all cost, no moral fabric, GM called a racist name & no suspension?!?!

  47. Dear Raiders ,this will be a problem every week ,move on ,no one will blame you one bit !

  48. What a spineless organization…no repercussions, no accountability. If I were the GM, I’d quit tomorrow. This is why this organization is stuck in purgatory.

  52. He’s never been told no in his life. Jon Gruden isn’t about to be the first. This will go on all year because Gruden won’t admit the mistake and he’ll be released as “a cap casualty” after the year is up.

  54. I thought it was something when David Copperfield made Diamond Head disappear.

    Rosenhaus just made a thirty million dollar suspension disappear. He should get a raise.

  55. What happened to the Raiders wanting players of high character. If AB did call Mayock a cracker that is so wrong to allow him to play let alone not be suspended. Can you imagine if a white receiver had called last year’s GM a racial charged word. Their delusional is they think this will be the first year a Super Bowl winner has a diva receiver on the team. AB new nickname is “Princess”.

  56. I know that veteran’s have their entire year vested if they play the first game. But if he gets suspended later this year, he still loses the rest of his guarantees.

    I guess the Raiders decided they’d risk this year’s salary?

  57. This “apology” wasn’t ever meant to be an actual apology. Gruden asked him to do it so they could justify playing him on Monday by saying, “he apologized to the team and we’ve moved passed it.” Gruden needs him to play to also justify the trade so he can keep thinking he’s the smartest guy in the room.

    If I were Mayock I would resign immediately.

  59. Suit Up!!! All the primadonna’s complaining here is staggering, get thicker skin. There’s no whinning in football!!

  60. This is just stupid. They are a 7 win team with him a 5 win team without. No meaningful run coming regardless. Why sell your soul for that? Shouldn’t they be working on building out a foundation to build upon, which includes culture?

  61. Watch…Brown gets “hurt” then claims he can’t practice or play. Raiders put him on IR, Brown collects his paycheck…Brown wins. We all say told ya so to the Raiders again.

  65. I doubt that Brown makes more than 60 receptions this year because he’ll likely be dogging it with minor “injuries” just as Randy Moss did when he came to the Raiders in 2005.

    Of course Gruden won’t assume responsibility for making this horrible trade but will lay the blame on Carr who is himself not suited for Gruden’s offensive “system”. This’ll be used as an excuse to get rid of Carr next spring and Carr will prosper again if he gets with a team with competent offensive coaching.

  67. I cannot be on board with this. Message Gruden, Raiders, and NFL is sending here totally wipes out what they have been preaching the last few years. An absolute joke

  69. Lost all respect for Jon Gruden.

    He just let AB make the whole organization look like clowns.

    And that’s what they are for putting up with that crap from AB.

    Raiders are a joke franchise under Gruden. Signing him may have been a worse deal than the AB deal.

  70. So there are consequences when you step out of line, but only if you’re not good enough to hurt the team if you’re suspended. That’s a wonderful message to send to the team. You can physically threaten and hurl racial slurs at the GM as long as you’re a star player. Wow. Just wow.

  74. Gruden said that he thinks Raider Nation is excited to have AB???
    I am not a part of that nation but Gruden better hope that is the case cause if on Monday, the Raiders fans boo AB relentlessly, AB might snap on live TV in front of Millions.

    I don’t get understand this decision. I can’t believe Mayock willingly went along with this decision. This will not end well.

