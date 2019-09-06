Jon Gruden: Plan is for Antonio Brown to play Monday

Getty Images

The Antonio Brown saga has come full circle in a little more than 24 hours.

When Thursday started, there was no sign that the wide receiver would miss Monday night’s game against the Broncos but that changed with a report that the team was planning to suspend him after a verbal onslaught against General Manager Mike Mayock at Wednesday’s practice about posting a picture of a fine notification on social media.

Such a suspension would have voided the nearly $30 million in guaranteed money left on his contract and possibly led to his departure from the team, but no suspension was put in place.

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said the wideout wanted to work things out and he offered an apology to the team on Friday morning. It was apparently accepted because head coach Jon Gruden said the plan is for Brown to play against the Broncos after all.

“Antonio’s back today,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We’re really excited about that. Ready to move on. He’s had a lot of time to think about things. We’re happy to have him back and I know Raider nation is excited about that too.”

There’s been no word from Mayock about whether he shares Gruden’s excitement for having Brown back on the team, but if there was a difference of opinion on that front it seems clear which of the two men got his way.