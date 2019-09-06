Report: Jon Gruden amused by AB’s video, thought it was “awesome”

AP

Well, that wasn’t the expected reaction from Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who perhaps was secretly recorded by receiver Antonio Brown.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Gruden was amused by the YouTube video posted by Brown on Friday night. Gruden even called it “awesome.”

Brown put a 1:57 video on his YouTube and wrote, “With all these false narratives antagonizing me, it’s time for me to control my own narrative. Show the world I’m not the bad guy. Show the world you can free yourself from the lies and become your own person. I am not just AB the football player. I am Antonio Brown, the person, who paved a way from himself to be in charge of his own life. Watch for yourself. Link in bio. Free me!”

The video includes what appears to be a phone conversation between Brown and Gruden.

Gruden, though, apparently doesn’t care.

So as you were. . . .