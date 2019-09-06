Report: Overnight ratings for opener up “14-15 percent” from last year

The first game of the NFL season is in the books and the league is likely happy about how many people tuned in for the start of its 100th season.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that the overnight rating for Thursday night’s game was around a 15.3, which is up 14-15 percent from last season. The Eagles beat the Falcons 18-12 to open the 2018 season.

Ourand also notes that the rating spike was even higher in a couple of markets where sports betting has been legalized and people are able to bet on mobile devices during games. Pittsburgh saw a 23 percent rise and Providence was up 36 percent.

Those two markets will have particular interest in Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Patriots, so the league may be getting more good ratings news throughout the opening weekend.

  5. I’m not sure how. The game was terrible. Sure a few nice defensive stops but the REFS were the real stars of the game. The NFL has created so many rules you can’t go three plays without some penalty. I feel like the NFL has become a REF reality show… More of the same from last year. Ratings will slip again! The NO FUN LEAGUE.

  6. Great game – love the defensive chess match. Matched the super bowl of last year. Nothing wrong with not putting up 40 points.

  7. I think that it was a good game. Essentially a dog fight with two teams not showing their true potential yet. Usually opening games are like that because teams come rusty out of a long pre-season. I am just glad that football is back.

  8. Game wasn’t a snooze fest. The defenses looked good (how much was due to awful offense, I can’t tell yet). A snooze fest would be each team automatically scoring on every drive or one team being up 20 points for 50 of 60 minutes of the game. Was within a score the entire game – since when is that a snooze fest.

  10. It was a defensive spectacle. Both offenses will catch up to themselves, but those D’s were both playing like they were the only players on the field. Five sacks each? That’s a lot. Bakhtiari with two holding calls? He had his work cut out for him against a stout Bears defense.

  11. Not a knock on the Eagles or Falcons (I think this was even the season following the Eagles SB), but matchup has to play in. Bears and Packers are classic divisional rivals and both should be competitive and interesting to watch this season. That’s a good matchup to start with.

  13. Yes, some good defense. But much of that was merely a reflection of the HORRIBLE offenses (particularly on the Chicago side). Not particularly entertaining to watch. As a chiefs fan, I’m just thankful that Chicago drafted Trubisky as the 2nd overall pick. He is far from decent.

