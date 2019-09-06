Report: Patriots releasing Russell Bodine

Getty Images

When Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked last weekend about the team’s plans at center with David Andrews out for the year, he said that the team will “evaluate it as we go.”

They’ve reportedly made one evaluation and it wasn’t a positive one for Russell Bodine. Bodine was acquired in a trade with the Bills before the cut to 53 players, but Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that the team is releasing him ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

The Patriots sent a sixth-round pick to Buffalo for Bodine, who started 10 games for the Bills last year and 64 games for the Bengals over his first four NFL seasons.

McBride reports that the Patriots will fill the roster spot by re-signing interior offensive lineman James Ferentz. Ferentz was cut last weekend. Ted Karras is expected to start at center this weekend.