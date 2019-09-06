Report: Raiders fined Antonio Brown for his interaction with Mike Mayock

Getty Images

The Raiders didn’t suspend receiver Antonio Brown for his alleged altercation with G.M. Mike Mayock. But Brown reportedly didn’t go unpunished.

Ed Werder of ESPN reports that the Raiders fined Brown an “unspecificed amount” for his “unprofessional behavior” in interacting with Mayock.

“He’s been fined and he’s not happy,” an unnamed source told Werder.

Brown should be happy he’s still employed, and he should be happy to pay whatever fine the team imposed. Which underscores the reality that there eventually will be another explosion and another and another, until the Raiders dump Antonio Brown.