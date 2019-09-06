Report: “Real chance” Antonio Brown plays Monday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Antonio Brown offered an apology to the Raiders at a team meeting on Friday and that may be a step toward avoiding the kind of discipline that loomed over his head on Thursday.

The Raiders were said to be planning a suspension for Brown in the wake of Wednesday’s altercation with General Manager Mike Mayock, but no discipline was formally imposed before the day was out. None has been imposed on Friday either and any discipline that comes down may not include a suspension that would wipe out the remaining guaranteed money in his contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there’s a “real chance” that Brown avoids a suspension and plays for the Raiders when they take on the Broncos.

There’s been no word from the Raiders since Thursday and history says that situations can change quickly when Brown is involved, so everyone interested in the outcome should probably stay tuned.