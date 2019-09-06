Seahawks downgrade Ziggy Ansah to questionable

Getty Images

The Seahawks’ initial status report did not list a designation for defensive end Ziggy Ansah. The updated one has.

Seattle downgraded Ansah to questionable for Sunday’s opener.

Ansah remained limited in Friday’s practice, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll expressed uncertainty about Ansah’s availability for the Bengals.

“There’s still a little bit of question with Ziggy,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Ansah returned to practice last week as he worked his way back from shoulder surgery. He has not played since Week 14 of the 2018 season with the Lions.

He joined the Seahawks in the offseason.