Stefon Diggs questionable to face Falcons

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Falcons remains up in the air.

Diggs is dealing with a hamstring injury and took part in Friday’s practice before being listed as questionable for the regular season opener. Head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t offer any prediction about which way things might go when he spoke to reporters.

Adam Thielen, Chad Beebe, Olabisi Johnson and Josh Doctson make up the rest of Minnesota’s receiving corps.

The Vikings ruled cornerback Mike Hughes out with a knee injury. They’re also without Holton Hill at corner as he begins his eight-game suspension.