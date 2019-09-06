Stephen Jones: We haven’t had much negotiation with Amari Cooper

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed Ezekiel Elliott to a rich extension this week. His followed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Jaylon Smith and right tackle La'el Collins.

Quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be next.

So where does that leave receiver Amari Cooper?

“There haven’t been a lot of negotiations with Amari, period,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Thursday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “And I’m not free to be able to share why. I think at some point we’ll start that. I don’t know what their parameters will be.”

Michael Thomas recently became the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, and Julio Jones soon could pass him. But Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported earlier this week that Cooper isn’t waiting on Jones to get his deal finished.

Cooper has said he’s unconcerned about when he gets a new deal as he’s guaranteed a $13.924 million salary in 2019 on the fifth-year option.

“I don’t know, to be honest,” Cooper said Monday when asked his contract status.

If the Cowboys get Prescott’s deal completed, they will have the franchise tag to use on Cooper if necessary. Both sides are hoping it’s not.