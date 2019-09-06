Terrell Owens has some advice for Antonio Brown, of course

Getty Images

Here’s how you know for sure that Antonio Brown is off the reservation — even Terrell Owens thinks he has gone too far.

The Hall of Fame wideout — who had his share of authority issues when he played — said in a video for The Players Tribune that he wanted to talk to Brown, who needed to take a breath before his situation with the Raiders got any worse.

“Just take some steps back,” Owens said. “Whatever frustrations you have, or feelings you have about yourself, just step back and allow your football to do your speaking for you.”

Owens thinks there’s a path for reconciliation, even after Brown threatened to punch General Manager Mike Mayock in the face this week, only to be pulled back by linebacker Vontaze Burfict (naturally).

“I think [the Raiders] should stick with him,” Owens said. “Find a way behind closed doors as men.”

Owens was appearing alongside former wideout Brandon Marshall, who suggested Brown should “humble yourself,” but didn’t have as much hope for the situation.

“If you want to win you have to separate,” Marshall said. “You can’t win with that type of distraction. If he’s going to get better, OK. But if he’s going to continue this behavior, which he probably will, done.”

The Raiders reportedly plan to suspend Brown, which would void the guarantees in his contract. That would be a difficult place from which to rebuild a relationship, but Owens apparently thinks it could be done.