Texans work out Ryan Allen, Matt Wile

The Texans kept Trevor Daniel over Bryan Anger in final cuts. That doesn’t mean Daniel is the team’s punter long term.

Houston has worked out former Patriots punter Ryan Allen and former Vikings punter Matt Wile, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The Patriots decided on Aug. 19 to keep fifth-round draft choice Jake Bailey over Allen, who has averaged 45.3 yards per punt in his career, with a 40.4 net average. Allen, 29, spent six years in New England.

The Vikings replaced Wile with Britton Colquitt earlier this week. Wile has averaged 45.3 yards per punt in 20 career games, including 16 with the Vikings last season.

Daniel earned the job last season as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee. He averaged 43.7 yards on 74 punts as a rookie.