Titans sign Beau Brinkley to extension

The Titans announced they signed long snapper Beau Brinkley to a multi-year contract extension Friday.

He was entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to make $1.25 million in base salary.

Brinkley entered he league in 2012, signing with the Titans as an undrafted free agent. He has handled the team’s snapping duties in every game since then.

In 2018, Brinkley was the team’s long snapper for every punt, field goal and extra point attempt for his seventh consecutive season. Brinkley has played 112 career regular-season games and two playoff contests.

Punter Brett Kern, a Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons, has praised Brinkley for helping him become the franchise’s all-time leader in gross punting average and net punting average. Brinkley also has helped kickers Rob Bironas (2012-13) and Ryan Succop (2014-18) combine to make 85.6 percent of their field goals.