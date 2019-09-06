Tramon Williams says key to beating Bears was Mitch Trubisky being a quarterback

AP

The Green Bay Packers will sit at the top of the NFL standings all by themselves until Sunday due to their 10-3 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night to open the 2019 season.

The game was far from the most offensively inspiring game ever. The teams combined for just 467 yards of total offense and were a collective 5 for 27 on third downs. But the Packers emerged victorious as an Adrian Amos interception of Mitch Trubisky helped seal the victory for the Packers.

Cornerback Tramon Williams said after the game that Green Bay felt pretty good about their chances if they could accomplish one thing defensively.

“We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback. We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous, we knew all of those things. But we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we’d have a chance,” Williams said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com

No matter whether you take Williams comments literally or figuratively, it’s a pretty blunt assessment of the Packers’ view of Trubisky’s capabilities. It would seem far more likely Williams was implying if they could force Trubisky to play from the pocket they’d feel good about their chances as opposed to literally playing the position he plays.

Trubisky didn’t play his position particularly well Thursday night. He completed just 26 of 45 passes and was sacked five times as well. A 50-12 pass-to-run ratio seemingly isn’t an ideal formula for the Bears moving forward. Trubisky dropping back to pass over 50 times in a game that remained a one-score contest throughout was something the Packers surely welcomed given Williams’ comments.