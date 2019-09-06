Trent Williams is in Washington, for what that’s worth

Getty Images

We don’t know if Trent Williams is any closer to a return to his team than he was months ago, on a psychological level.

But we at least know he’s closer geographically.

Via Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, the wantaway left tackle is at least in town, as Washington running back Adrian Peterson said Thursday he had talked to him the night before — “In person, so . . . Yeah.”

Peterson seemed to regret admitting that, as it brought up a new volley of questions about whether or when Williams might actually rejoin the team — after staying away all offseason and preseason because he was upset with the way the team handled his medical condition.

Peterson was asked if he thought that was a sign Williams might be back soon, as former teammate DeAngelo Hall recently suggested.

“I don’t know,” Peterson said. “I don’t want to get into all that. It’s Thursday, he won’t be in this week for sure. But that’s not really what we talked about. We just caught up and saw how he was doing and how things are going for him.”

Peterson said Williams asked how the team was coming together, and mentioned that he had been working out and was in shape.

“He’s doing good,” Peterson said.

Which might be more than Washington’s offense can say, depending on how replacement left tackle Donald Penn holds up.