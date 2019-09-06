Tyrann Mathieu expects “a lot of different emotions” in first Chiefs game

Getty Images

The 2018 Chiefs rode their offense to a lot of success, but they weren’t able to find a way past the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Defensive changes were central to the offseason moves made in hopes of taking the next step this year. Those moves were headlined by hiring defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, trading for defensive end Frank Clark and signing safety Tyrann Mathieu as a free agent.

Mathieu knows there’s a lot of excitement about seeing the new unit in action for the first time when they face the Jaguars on Sunday and said he’s taking it upon himself to make sure the team keeps everything in balance.

“It’ll be the first time really playing with my group and playing with my guys in a live game — in a game that counts,” Mathieu said, via the team’s website. “It’s going to be a lot of different emotions, up and down. I think it’s my job to manage the group and make sure everybody’s focused on the next play. Just going out there with a lot of swagger and a lot of intensity. A lot of people here haven’t necessarily seen me play in a Chiefs uniform, so it’ll be important for me to go out there and get off to a fast start.”

The Chiefs offense led the league in points scored and yards last season and it’s expected to be a top unit again this year. If the defense can take a few steps forward, the Chiefs should be in the thick of the hunt for a title this year.