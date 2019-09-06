Tyreek Hill signs three-year, $54 million extension with Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs and receiver Tyreek Hill are extending their relationship.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Hill has agreed to terms on a three-year, $54 million extension. That’s a new-money average of $18 million per year, tying him with Odell Beckham Jr. as the second-highest paid receiver in football.

The Hill deal includes $35 million in guarantees.

Added to the one year left on his rookie deal, at $1.965 million, Hill has a four-year $55.965 million commitment.

It’s a surprising final chapter to a rocky offseason for Hill and the Chiefs. His status was uncertain for months due to an investigation regarding child abuse allegations involving his son. The NFL decided not to punish Hill in July, clearing the way for a resumption of negotiations that had started earlier in the year.